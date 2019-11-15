East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $416.27 Million

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2019

Equities analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report sales of $416.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $408.00 million and the highest is $429.65 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $411.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $421.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.32 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.

In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Andy Yen purchased 1,300 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.92 per share, with a total value of $50,596.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 55,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,643.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Zhou purchased 2,512 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.82 per share, with a total value of $100,027.84. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,027.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,330 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 151,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,711,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 391,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,325,000 after buying an additional 50,694 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 768.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $44.89. The company had a trading volume of 582,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,088. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $56.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.61%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

