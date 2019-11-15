Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,651,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 48,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton Vance news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 51,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $2,301,483.30. Also, insider Daniel C. Cataldo sold 3,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $175,180.39. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,964 shares of company stock worth $6,784,832.

EV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

Shares of NYSE:EV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 27,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,588. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average is $42.75. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $48.58.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $431.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

