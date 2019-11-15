Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $46.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Ebix traded as low as $33.23 and last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 40001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.39.

EBIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ebix from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Fondation Rennes sold 22,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $668,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,163,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,526,405.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.41). Ebix had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Ebix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

