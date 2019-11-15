Edgewell Personal Care’s (EPC) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their sell rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.90.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.70. 525,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,122. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $46.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.41.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider John N. Hill purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $197,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,989.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 43.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,075,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,938,000 after buying an additional 632,479 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 102.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,239,000 after buying an additional 642,499 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 166.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,226,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,058,000 after buying an additional 765,521 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 941,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after buying an additional 38,190 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 823,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,202,000 after buying an additional 15,177 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

