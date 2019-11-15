Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Edison International were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Edison International by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,763,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,725,000 after buying an additional 4,625,141 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Edison International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,644,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,199,000 after buying an additional 44,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Edison International by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,420,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,013,000 after buying an additional 2,059,350 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Edison International by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,504,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,833,000 after buying an additional 966,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,437,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,304,000 after purchasing an additional 794,237 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $83.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edison International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Edison International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Edison International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.69. 17,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,587. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Edison International has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.99.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.613 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

