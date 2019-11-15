Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Sets New 12-Month High at $242.35

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $242.35 and last traded at $242.02, with a volume of 326268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $239.35.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.89.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $541,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,105.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $4,951,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,753,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,231 shares of company stock valued at $34,483,374 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,039,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,115,646,000 after purchasing an additional 275,182 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8,278.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $730,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,405 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,422,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,551,000 after purchasing an additional 48,931 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,650,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,976,000 after purchasing an additional 110,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

