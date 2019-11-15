electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) had its price objective trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of electroCore from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of electroCore in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of electroCore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 185,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.63. The company has a market cap of $53.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.42. electroCore has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that electroCore will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

