Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Elegant Hotels Group PLC (LON:EHG) shares were down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110.05 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 110.05 ($1.44), approximately 33,293 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 166,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.50 ($1.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 91.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 75.72. The company has a market cap of $98.14 million and a P/E ratio of 7.84.

Elegant Hotels Group Company Profile (LON:EHG)

Elegant Hotels Group plc owns and operates hotels and restaurants in Barbados. It operates seven hotels under the Colony Club, Treasure Beach, Tamarind, The House, Crystal Cove, Turtle Beach, and Waves names. The company's hotels comprise a portfolio of 588 rooms. It also operates a restaurant under the Daphne's name; and Hodges Bay Resort, a beachfront resort in Antigua.

