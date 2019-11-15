ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ELEKTA AB/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get ELEKTA AB/ADR alerts:

EKTAY stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About ELEKTA AB/ADR

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ELEKTA AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEKTA AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.