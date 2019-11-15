Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,134,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,977,000 after buying an additional 578,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,670,000 after purchasing an additional 898,845 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,056,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,906,000 after purchasing an additional 32,421 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 20,030.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,499,000 after purchasing an additional 628,267 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

NYSE LLY opened at $111.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.57. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $132.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.49 per share, with a total value of $200,038.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,735.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,955,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and have sold 614,473 shares valued at $70,558,302. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.03.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.