Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Announces Earnings Results

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Embraer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ERJ stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.63. 9,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,301. Embraer has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.54 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ERJ. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Embraer in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

