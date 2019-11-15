Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Trading Down 8.3%

Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) shares fell 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41, 470,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 340,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMHTF)

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015. Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.