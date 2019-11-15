Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.18 Million

Analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) will announce sales of $56.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.48 million to $66.03 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $67.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $210.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $205.36 million to $219.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $187.62 million, with estimates ranging from $170.52 million to $202.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ENTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $62.04 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $106.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average of $76.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 944,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,721,000 after purchasing an additional 70,390 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 52,004 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 31,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.