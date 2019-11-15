Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAVA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Endava in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Endava in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Endava from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Endava in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Get Endava alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Endava by 11.4% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Endava by 46.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 6.8% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 44,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 6.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.98. 156,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,983. Endava has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.77.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Endava had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $98.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endava will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.