Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €7.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ENEL. Berenberg Bank set a €6.70 ($7.79) target price on Enel and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HSBC set a €7.40 ($8.60) target price on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enel presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €6.93 ($8.05).

Enel has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

