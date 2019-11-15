Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on E shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ENI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ENI in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Get ENI alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 40.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 219.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:E traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $31.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,042. ENI has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.