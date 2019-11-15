Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,237 Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Central Securities by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Central Securities by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Securities by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 30,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Central Securities by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 30,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CET opened at $32.86 on Friday. Central Securities Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

Central Securities Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned self managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. Central Securities Corp. was founded on October 1, 1929 and is based in New York City.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.