Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,331 Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

JHI opened at $17.13 on Friday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69.

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.