Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,346 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EBR opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51.

Separately, ValuEngine cut CENTRAIS ELETRI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.

