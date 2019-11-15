Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,473 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 304.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 167.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Elich sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $192,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,246 shares in the company, valued at $11,993,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,279.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,226 shares of company stock worth $474,392 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $91.37 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.10 and a 1 year high of $95.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.10 and its 200-day moving average is $84.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.94. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

