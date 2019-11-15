Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter.

Shares of Envision Solar International stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,856. Envision Solar International has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Get Envision Solar International alerts:

EVSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $9.00 target price on Envision Solar International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Envision Solar International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Envision Solar International Company Profile

Envision Solar International, Inc, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Envision Solar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envision Solar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.