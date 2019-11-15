Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.02

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.02 and last traded at $35.85, with a volume of 2461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 target price on shares of Enviva Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $157.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.40 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 13.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enviva Partners LP will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is presently 371.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVA. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Enviva Partners by 16.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 211,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 29,961 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Enviva Partners by 240.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in Enviva Partners by 14.1% during the second quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 13,586,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $426,884,000 after buying an additional 1,681,237 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Enviva Partners by 2.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Enviva Partners by 21.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter.

Enviva Partners Company Profile (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.