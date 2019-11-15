Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 111 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 21.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.6% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 20,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 31.5% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $2,637,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.7% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $1,342,163.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,321.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $1,003,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,524 shares of company stock worth $31,726,127 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp set a $242.00 price objective on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.79.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $211.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $150.66 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.