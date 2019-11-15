Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,663 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at about $5,839,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Meritage Homes by 160.9% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Meritage Homes by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTH opened at $70.90 on Friday. Meritage Homes Corp has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $76.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.30. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $940.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Dana Bradford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $682,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $390,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,399 shares of company stock worth $6,846,669. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTH. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

