Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 66.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,887,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,231,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,095 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12,995.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $360,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,956 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 25,302.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 990,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,094,000 after acquiring an additional 987,039 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,452,000 after acquiring an additional 543,512 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,018,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,800,769,000 after purchasing an additional 520,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.55.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $3,002,702.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,937,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 9,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total value of $2,450,565.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,707,294.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,174 shares of company stock worth $8,354,013 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $248.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.27. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $264.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.