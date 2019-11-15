Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $533,000 Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 103.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,317,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,894,000 after buying an additional 34,249,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 114.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 92.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,430,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Fastenal by 241.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,737,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 94.5% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,677,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 5,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $188,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,797. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,609 shares of company stock worth $7,010,375 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.84.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.