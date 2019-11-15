Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $26.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.