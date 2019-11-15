EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,352 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EQM Midstream Partners were worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $35,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 17.8% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQM opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.96.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.72%. EQM Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 91.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQM shares. UBS Group raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

EQM Midstream Partners Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

