EQT (NYSE:EQT) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on EQT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EQT from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on EQT from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.65.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. 3,876,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,951,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. EQT has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $951.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EQT news, insider (Mick) O’brien Michael 16,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at about $115,579,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at about $39,818,000. HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.7% in the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 91.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,072 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 113.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,966,000 after purchasing an additional 991,772 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

