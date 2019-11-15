Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Stock Price Up 14.1%

Equillium (NYSE:EQ)’s share price rose 14.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65, approximately 154,641 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 402% from the average daily volume of 30,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

EQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Get Equillium alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 145,346 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter.

Equillium Company Profile (NYSE:EQ)

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.