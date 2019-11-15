Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cae Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:CAE)

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CAE. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:CAE traded down C$0.46 on Friday, hitting C$35.54. The stock had a trading volume of 264,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,553. CAE has a twelve month low of C$24.55 and a twelve month high of C$36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$825.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$840.00 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

