Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for IHS Markit Ltd’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IHS Markit in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.12. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for IHS Markit’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

INFO has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on IHS Markit to $80.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut IHS Markit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on IHS Markit from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

INFO opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $71.59.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 32.0% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,694,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,867 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

