Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Kellogg’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Kellogg in a report released on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.38.

Kellogg stock opened at $64.05 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.77.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 117.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 39.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Kellogg by 40.0% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter worth $48,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $136,063.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,427.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $6,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,291 shares of company stock valued at $39,465,106 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.66%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

