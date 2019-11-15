Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Modine Manufacturing Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report released on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

MOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut Modine Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Dougherty & Co cut Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Modine Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Modine Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.53. 411,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $16.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.99.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 9.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 7.2% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hanna Julian 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

