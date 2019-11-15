Equities Analysts Set Expectations for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.20.

USPH opened at $115.25 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $148.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.65. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total transaction of $945,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.00 per share, with a total value of $280,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 105,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after buying an additional 40,207 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.