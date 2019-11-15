Eric B. Stang Sells 37,615 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Director Eric B. Stang sold 37,615 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $531,499.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $13.51 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). Rambus had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 170,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 143.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 377,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 222,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 20.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $13.10 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

