Espers Market Cap Hits $463,507.00 (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Espers coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. Espers has a total market cap of $463,507.00 and $23.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Espers has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00045851 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00803764 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00297765 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00014215 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005712 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00091455 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Espers Profile

Espers (ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Espers is espers.io.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

