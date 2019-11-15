Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Price Up 5.8% This Week

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $29,508.00 and $16,707.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. Over the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00043171 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $601.78 or 0.07082041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00001076 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00017320 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,689,484 tokens. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.