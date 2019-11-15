Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ETON traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,465. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $99.29 million and a P/E ratio of -1.01. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.48 and a quick ratio of 11.48.

ETON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

