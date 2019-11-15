Evercore ISI Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A)

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Imperial Capital raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:LGF.A traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.36. 1,020,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,590. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.