Evercore ISI Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $395.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on REGN. Cowen set a $349.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $384.63.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $338.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.72 and a 200 day moving average of $304.39. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $442.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.87 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $1,570,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,823 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,227. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $340,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,362.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,768 shares of company stock valued at $53,015,761. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 14,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 225.0% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 16,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

