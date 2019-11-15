Evercore ISI Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.33% from the stock’s previous close.

DIS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 26th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.20.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,387,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,394,690. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $150.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.01 and a 200 day moving average of $136.33. The company has a market capitalization of $265.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 276.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 96.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 52.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

