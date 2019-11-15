Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Price Target Increased to $317.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its price target increased by Barclays from $300.00 to $317.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $256.00 price target on Everest Re Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered Everest Re Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Everest Re Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of RE opened at $268.50 on Monday. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $201.09 and a 52-week high of $270.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.02 and its 200-day moving average is $251.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.24.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.32. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 22.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,402,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,088,258,000 after acquiring an additional 36,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,965,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $980,173,000 after acquiring an additional 555,838 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,473,000 after acquiring an additional 401,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Everest Re Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 602,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Recommended Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.