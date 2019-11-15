Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Evertec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.49. Evertec posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evertec will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evertec.

Get Evertec alerts:

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.49 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 20.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.74. 241,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,179. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Evertec has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $37.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Evertec’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Evertec during the third quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Evertec by 2,259.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Evertec during the second quarter worth $92,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Evertec during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Evertec by 8.1% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 6,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evertec (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.