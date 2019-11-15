Exagen Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($1.96) Per Share (NYSE:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) – Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exagen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Bijou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.96) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.63). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Exagen’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XGN. William Blair started coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:XGN opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.25. Exagen has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $21.05.

In related news, major shareholder Bio-Exagen L.P. H.I.G. bought 859,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $14,824,624.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Exagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Exagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $967,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Exagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,355,000.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

