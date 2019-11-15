Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EIF. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exchange Income currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.28.

Exchange Income stock opened at C$43.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$39.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.11. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$25.58 and a one year high of C$44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

