Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Raised to C$52.00 at AltaCorp Capital

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target hoisted by AltaCorp Capital from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EIF. TD Securities boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Monday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.28.

Shares of TSE EIF traded down C$0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching C$43.79. The company had a trading volume of 101,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,787. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$25.58 and a twelve month high of C$44.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 19.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a boost from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 99.59%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

