Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) Short Interest Down 83.2% in October

Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 83.2% from the September 30th total of 9,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ EXFO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,890. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $235.44 million, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.13. Exfo has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Exfo had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $70.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exfo will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Exfo in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Exfo by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Exfo in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Exfo in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Exfo in the second quarter valued at approximately $778,000. 10.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXFO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Exfo in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Exfo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

