Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 257.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EYEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of EYEN stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eyenovia stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,896 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 3.31% of Eyenovia worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

