Faceter (FACE) Market Cap Tops $547,306.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Faceter has a total market cap of $547,306.00 and approximately $2,515.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $51.55, $33.94 and $24.68. During the last week, Faceter has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter.

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

